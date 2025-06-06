85°
Three employees accused of stealing game consoles from Iberville Parish business

By: Domenic Purdy
Photos (L to R): Dorian Battiste, Jeremy Price and Rico White

PLAQUEMINE — Three men were arrested after allegedly stealing game consoles from a store they worked at in Iberville Parish.

Deputies said that Dorian Battiste, 20, Jeremy Price, 31, and Rico White, 29, are all being charged with felony theft after gaming consoles were stolen.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office did not say when the thefts happened or when the trio was arrested. However, they do not appear in the parish jail's roster of inmates.

"The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests may be forthcoming," deputies added.

