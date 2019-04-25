71°
Three dead, two injured in crash on I-12 East

Thursday, April 25 2019 5:55 AM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Crews were called to a two-vehicle fatal crash on I-12 East Thursday morning.

The incident was reported before 5:30 a.m. Sources say three people were killed in the crash. Two others are in critical condition. 

Crews had the roadway reopened before 6:40 a.m.

The crash is being investigated by Louisiana State Police.

