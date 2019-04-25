71°
Latest Weather Blog
Three dead, two injured in crash on I-12 East
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Crews were called to a two-vehicle fatal crash on I-12 East Thursday morning.
The incident was reported before 5:30 a.m. Sources say three people were killed in the crash. Two others are in critical condition.
Preparing for a busy day. Cross median collision w/fatalities in Holden on I-12 east bound. Expect delays. Tornado damage in Ruston. @La_DOTD is engaged.— Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. (@onevisionary) April 25, 2019
Crews had the roadway reopened before 6:40 a.m.
All lanes are open I-12 East at mile marker 28 (past Livingston). Congestion is approaching Satsuma.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 25, 2019
The crash is being investigated by Louisiana State Police.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
-
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director