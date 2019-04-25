Three dead, two injured in crash on I-12 East

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Crews were called to a two-vehicle fatal crash on I-12 East Thursday morning.

The incident was reported before 5:30 a.m. Sources say three people were killed in the crash. Two others are in critical condition.

Preparing for a busy day. Cross median collision w/fatalities in Holden on I-12 east bound. Expect delays. Tornado damage in Ruston. @La_DOTD is engaged. — Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. (@onevisionary) April 25, 2019

Crews had the roadway reopened before 6:40 a.m.

All lanes are open I-12 East at mile marker 28 (past Livingston). Congestion is approaching Satsuma. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 25, 2019

The crash is being investigated by Louisiana State Police.