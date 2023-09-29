91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three dead after Friday morning crash on Hooper Road

2 hours 42 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, September 29 2023 Sep 29, 2023 September 29, 2023 11:20 AM September 29, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Three people died in a crash Friday morning on Hooper Road, emergency officials said. 

Officials said the coroner's office was called to the scene of a car crash on Hooper Road around 9:45 a.m. near Mickens Road. It was unclear what caused the crash. 

Trending News

The identities of the three victims were not immediately released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days