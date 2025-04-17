Three arrested into investigation into internet crimes against children

DENHAM SPRINGS - Three people were arrested over the last month for internet crimes against juveniles in Livingston Parish.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Matthew Wagner from Albany, Justin Baham from Holden and Wilson Mesa-Gomez from Denham Springs for indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Baham had additional charges of possession of MDMA and marijuana and possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance.