Three arrested during raid at NBA Youngboy's home in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas - Three men were arrested and multiple weapons were seized Tuesday after authorities raided Baton Rouge rapper NBA Youngboy's home in Houston.
Harris County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland told KPRC the three suspects were arrested on warrants related to a shooting that left a man wounded in November 2021.
Gilliland said the victim of the shooting "now faces permanent and life-threatening injuries."
In the raid Tuesday at the rapper's Houston home, authorities arrested Carleon Gallien, Roymello Williams, and Daryl Brown.
Gallien and Williams face aggravated robbery charges, and Williams and Brown face aggravated assault charges.
NBA Youngboy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was not at the home at the time of the raid.
Gaulden was released from a Louisiana jail in October after serving time for a gun case. He is currently under pre-trial house arrest in Utah after being released on a $1.5 million bond.
