93°
Latest Weather Blog
Three alleged gang members arrested after police find drugs, guns during traffic stop in Hammond
HAMMOND — Three alleged gang members were arrested by Hammond Police after a traffic stop.
Police stopped a car with the three men inside on July 15. Brennon Thompson, 18, was a passenger in the car and had several outstanding felony warrants. The car's other occupants, Dejon Warner, 24, and Jacorey Brumfield, 23, were on parole for weapons charges.
After a search of the car, police found a handgun, an assault rifle pistol and two bags containing suspected marijuana.
Trending News
Police then arrested the three men, who were all identified as members of Hammond gang “Most Turnt Youngins." Police said the trio were booked into the Hammond City Jail.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mechanic damages car beyond repair, woman wins in civil suit
-
Howell Community Park pool closed indefinitely after armed juveniles break in over...
-
Hall of Fame high school sports journalist Robin Fambrough set to retire
-
West Fel. Parish President Kenny Havard found guilty of simple battery, given...
-
Former LSU great Tyrann Mathieu retires from NFL