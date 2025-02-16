51°
Three accused of stealing wood from construction site, throwing drugs out of vehicle
WALKER - Three people were arrested by deputies and accused of stealing materials from a construction site and throwing drugs out of their car.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the three, who were not named, were stopped around 4 a.m. Sunday along Walker South Road near Pendarvis Lane. Deputies said they took wood from a residential construction in the area.
LPSO said the three were trying to throw out more than 4 grams of fentanyl and 15 grams of meth.
The trio were taken the parish jail and booked on "various charges," the agency said.
