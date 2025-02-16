46°
Three accused of stealing wood from construction site, throwing drugs out of vehicle

4 hours 6 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, February 16 2025 Feb 16, 2025 February 16, 2025 5:14 PM February 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - Three people were arrested by deputies and accused of stealing materials from a construction site and throwing drugs out of their car. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the three, who were not named, were stopped around 4 a.m. Sunday along Walker South Road near Pendarvis Lane. Deputies said they took wood from a residential construction in the area. 

LPSO said the three were trying to throw out more than 4 grams of fentanyl and 15 grams of meth. 

The trio were taken the parish jail and booked on "various charges," the agency said. 

