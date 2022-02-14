Thousands without power along Millerville Road; Entergy investigating early morning outage

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of Entergy customers lost power Monday morning after a widespread outage throughout part of East Baton Rouge.

Entergy reported over 6,400 households were without electricity shortly before 6 a.m. Monday. Most of the affected customers were north of the Millerville Road exit along I-12.

The power company said the problem involved a "transmission source" but could not identify the exact cause. It's unclear when power will be restored in the area.

This is a developing story.