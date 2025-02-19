55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Thousands of acres removed from national landmark status for development in St. John Parish

2 hours 13 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, February 18 2025 Feb 18, 2025 February 18, 2025 10:14 PM February 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - State and parish leaders announced massive investments in the river parishes, which was announced by the Port of South Louisiana.

The investments come after the Department of Interior removed thousands of acres in St. John Parish from national landmark status.

The decision will allow development along an eleven mile stretch along the west bank of the river in St. John Parish. DEQ Secretary Aurelia Giacometto and other parish leaders say this will allow them to still protect the region while bringing jobs to the area.

Trending News

Last year, a large grain export facility withdrew its plans to build an $800 million complex in the area in the face of opposition involved with the historic landmark status.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days