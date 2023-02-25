Thousands downtown Saturday for city's inaugural 225 Fest

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of people gathered downtown Feb. 25 — 2/25 — for the city's inaugural 225 Fest.

The new festival was put together by a local entrepreneur to celebrate the Capital city's culture. Booths were set up by artists and vendors, showcasing local businesses and bringing residents together to show what all the city has to offer.

"To be recognized by the mayor and have a proclamation naming today officially 225 Day in the Capital region, it was official on social media and not it's official in parish government. We're so grateful, we're excited and we can't wait to continue making history," organizer Maya Richardson said.

Baton Rouge artist Joshua White who also helped organize the fest says he has big hopes for what's to come.

"We often get overshadowed by New Orleans like Jazz Fest and things like that. This is one of those big things that we are trying to do in the city and hopefully it will become as big as Jazz Fest," White said.