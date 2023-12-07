51°
Around 42,000 people initially affected by DEMCO outage; officials say number is now around 7,200

39 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, December 07 2023 Dec 7, 2023 December 07, 2023 6:56 PM December 07, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

WALKER - Thousands of people have been affected by power outages from Walker to Watson Thursday night, according to DEMCO's power maps.

At its peak, 42,000 people experienced an outage, but it's down to 7,300 as of 7:08 p.m., according to DEMCO officials. Outages reach across Livingston Parish with some of it reaching into East Baton Rouge Parish.

DEMCO power maps show the size of the outage, and the current cause of the outage is unknown, according to DEMCO officials.

This is a developing story.

