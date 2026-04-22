This Earth Day, National Audubon Society program highlights importance of sediment in coastal restoration

BATON ROUGE — This Earth Day, 2une In looks at the importance of the sediment found along the Mississippi River Delta and how that is a key to restoring Louisiana's coastline.

Sediment, solid, loose material ranging from fine clay and silt to sand and gravel that is eroded from land and transported by river currents, built Louisiana's coastal delta and remains essential to creating long-term restoration and protection for communities that call the coast home.

Lauren Bourg, the director of the Mississippi River Delta Program at the National Audubon Society, says one of the ways that sediment can be used to help save the coastline is for dredging projects, like barrier islands and marsh creation, and can also be harnessed using sediment diversion projects.

Bourg says that these diversions can also support the incredibly diverse array of wildlife on our coast by restoring hydrology and creating natural wetlands for fish and waterfowl. She added that these projects also created natural buffers against storm surge and flooding.

Learn more about the Delta here.