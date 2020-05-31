The story behind Jah'von Grigsby's recruiting surge

BATON ROUGE- Recruiting is one of the more fickle aspects of high school athletics.

This time last year, no one was talking about Scotlandville's Jah'von Grigsby, but fast forward to now and he's on everyone's lips and recruiting boards.



"I wake up in the morning. Take my phone calls and cannot talk. Get my little brother and sister situated. More interviews. more zoom calls. end the night. Repeat," said Grigsby. "So sometimes like people around you getting offers before you do, and sometimes you feel like you are better than them. I called my mom and I was mad. And like I was like 30 minutes later the coach from Miami calls. "

That was when the floodgates opened. Now he's gotten 16 offers since the beginning of 2020. Grigsby knows his perfect school will have to accommodate his brains, as well as his braun.

"He's a type of kid is one day is going to go work for a fortune 500 organization, make, you know, three, four or five times the money I'm making right now being a high school football coach," said Scotlandville head coach Lester Ricard.

I can't play football forever. You can only play about 10 years and you have to fall back from education.





He has every reason to be frowning or mad at the world. He has he has all the reasons. He don't do it," said Scotlandville Defensive Coordinator Alvin Hulbert.