'The Simpsons' returning to the big screen in 2027 ahead of series' 40th anniversary

SPRINGFIELD — Homer, Bart, Lisa, Marge and Maggie are returning to the big screen two decades after the Simpsons' last cinematic outing.

The new movie is hitting theaters on July 27, 2027, nearly 20 years to the day after the original hit theaters and raked in nearly $550 million at the global box office.

"Homer's coming back for seconds," an announcement made by 20th Century Studios on Monday said, paired with a pink donut garnished with sprinkles shaped like the number two being grabbed by the Simpson patriarch's hand.

"The Simpsons" is both the longest-running animated American television series and the longest-running sitcom by episode count, with the series' 37th season premiering on FOX on Sunday.

The untitled sequel takes over the release date of an untitled Marvel project, another property owned by Disney.