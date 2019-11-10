The NCAA president is set to visit the campus he once led

BATON ROUGE - The president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association is set to visit the university he once led as chancellor.

Mark Emmert visits LSU Thursday. He's scheduled to give an evening lecture on "Leadership in Challenging Times."



Emmert was the LSU chancellor from 1999 to 2004. The university says in a news release that he is giving the lecture as the inaugural "Brian and Barbara Haymon Distinguished Visiting Professor."