The deadline to file state taxes is this week; here's how to file

BATON ROUGE — The deadline to file state income taxes is Wednesday.

Taxpayers can file returns electronically through the state's free web portal, Louisiana File Online. Taxpayers can also submit their returns via commercially available tax prep software or with printed returns available through the state's Department of Revenue.

Wednesday is the regular filing deadline, but a six-month extension passed by the legislature in 2022 is also available for taxpayers who need additional time. The extended deadline to file for the 2023 tax year is Nov. 15.

The extension only applies to filing, not payment of taxes due, the Department of Revenue said. Tax payments submitted after Wednesday are subject to penalties.