78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The deadline to file state taxes is this week; here's how to file

4 hours 48 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, May 13 2024 May 13, 2024 May 13, 2024 10:09 AM May 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The deadline to file state income taxes is Wednesday.

Taxpayers can file returns electronically through the state's free web portal, Louisiana File Online. Taxpayers can also submit their returns via commercially available tax prep software or with printed returns available through the state's Department of Revenue.

Wednesday is the regular filing deadline, but a six-month extension passed by the legislature in 2022 is also available for taxpayers who need additional time. The extended deadline to file for the 2023 tax year is Nov. 15. 

Trending News

The extension only applies to filing, not payment of taxes due, the Department of Revenue said. Tax payments submitted after Wednesday are subject to penalties.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days