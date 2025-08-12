77°
The Astronaut Wives Club - Streaming Available
The Astronaut Wives Club
A new television drama series based on the book by Lily Koppel, The Astronaut Wives Club focuses on seven women who were key players behind some of the biggest events in American history. As America’s astronauts were launched on death-defying missions, the lives of their young wives were transformed, seemingly overnight, from military spouses to American royalty. As their celebrity rose, and tragedy began to touch their lives, they rallied together.
