77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The Astronaut Wives Club - Streaming Available

in TV Shows
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Topics : The Astronaut Wives Club ABC programming

A new television drama series based on the book by Lily Koppel, The Astronaut Wives Club focuses on seven women who were key players behind some of the biggest events in American history. As America’s astronauts were launched on death-defying missions, the lives of their young wives were transformed, seemingly overnight, from military spouses to American royalty. As their celebrity rose, and tragedy began to touch their lives, they rallied together. 

>>Website

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days