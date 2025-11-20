80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway held at GEO Next Generation High School

1 hour 13 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, November 20 2025 Nov 20, 2025 November 20, 2025 11:20 AM November 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Thanksgiving is just a week away. 

Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. hosted a Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Thursday at GEO Next Generation High School as the holiday approached, giving free turkeys to families who may not be able to afford one.

For more Thanksgiving giveaway events, click here.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days