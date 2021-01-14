Texas man killed, hit while walking on Louisiana highway

STARKS, La.- Police say a Texas man has died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a Louisiana highway.

A statement from Louisiana State Police Sgt. James Anderson says early Sunday troopers were called out to a report about a pedestrian hit nearly 5 miles east of the Texas state line. The pedestrian was identified as Ennis resident 60-year-old Saul Zamarripa Ramirez.

Ramirez was walking in a westbound lane when a 2006 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck struck him. The Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver was a Nederland, Texas resident. He voluntarily did a breath test that showed no alcohol in his system.

Police do not currently know if Ramirez was impaired. A toxicology sample was obtained from Ramirez for analysis.