Latest Weather Blog
Texas man killed, hit while walking on Louisiana highway
STARKS, La.- Police say a Texas man has died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a Louisiana highway.
A statement from Louisiana State Police Sgt. James Anderson says early Sunday troopers were called out to a report about a pedestrian hit nearly 5 miles east of the Texas state line. The pedestrian was identified as Ennis resident 60-year-old Saul Zamarripa Ramirez.
Ramirez was walking in a westbound lane when a 2006 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck struck him. The Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office pronounced him dead at the scene.
The driver was a Nederland, Texas resident. He voluntarily did a breath test that showed no alcohol in his system.
Police do not currently know if Ramirez was impaired. A toxicology sample was obtained from Ramirez for analysis.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Letlow's widow enters race for Louisiana congressional seat
-
Woman gets COVID vaccine day after her 103rd birthday
-
Unemployment situation becomes dire for some; 2 On Your Side hears from...
-
East Baton Rouge officials warn residents to heed guidelines amid latest COVID...
-
Thursday's Health Report