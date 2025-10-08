Latest Weather Blog
Texas man driving through WBR arrested; deputies seized multiple drugs, gun from vehicle
PORT ALLEN - A traffic stop for careless operation in West Baton Rouge Parish turned into a felony arrest after deputies found multiple drugs in a man's vehicle, officials said.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m. on Monday, a truck headed east on I-10 was stopped by deputies, who saw drug paraphernalia in plain view. After a search of the vehicle, deputies seized "cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and miscellaneous pills."
WBRSO arrested 51-year-old Jamie Piraneo of Katy, Texas, for careless operation, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, possession of Schedule IV narcotics, a legend drug, drug paraphernalia and a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.
