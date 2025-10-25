LSU leads Texas A&M 18-14 at halftime

BATON ROUGE - The Tigers fell behind quickly to No. 3 Texas A&M on Saturday night in Death Valley, but it didn't stay that way for long.

On their opening drive, Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed capped a six-play, 68-yard march with a 41-yard touchdown run to give Texas A&M an early 7-0 lead.

LSU responded quickly as quarterback Garrett Nussmeier led a 74-yard drive, finishing it with a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Trey’Dez Green to tie the game at 7.

Texas A&M answered right back on its next possession, as Reed connected with KC Concepcion for a 15-yard touchdown to give the Aggies a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, the Aggies were pinned deep in their own territory and forced to punt. LSU safety Jhase Thomas broke through to block the kick, sending the ball out the back of the end zone for a safety and cutting the deficit to 14-9.

Midway through the second quarter, the Aggies were threatening once more after a 47-yard one-handed catch by Ashton Bethel-Roman, but LSU safety AJ Haulcy intercepted the ball in the end zone to end the Texas A&M drive.

LSU capitalized on the turnover, quickly marching down the field thanks to a 42-yard reception from Nussmeier to Barion Brown. The Tigers finished the drive with a 7-yard rushing touchdown by Harlem Berry, taking a 15-14 lead after a missed PAT.

Want some more defensive highlights from the Tigers? Cornerback Mansoor Delane tipped a pass from Reed, and linebacker Harold Perkins intercepted it near midfield with just over a minute remaining before halftime, giving LSU the ball back.

LSU capitalized as placekicker Damian Ramos drilled a 30-yard field goal, giving the Tigers an 18-14 lead heading into halftime.

