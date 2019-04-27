Latest Weather Blog
Texans' Griffin charged with drunkenly punching hotel window
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Nashville Police say they have arrested Houston Texans player Ryan Griffin for drunkenly punching out a front window of a downtown hotel as the city hosts the NFL draft.
A police news release says the 29-year-old tight end faces charges of vandalism and public intoxication for the incident at Hotel Indigo late Friday night.
Police say hotel security followed Griffin after the window was broken, and when officers responded to the call, Griffin's left hand and fingers were bleeding, and he appeared intoxicated and unsteady on his feet.
Police say Griffin was physically arrested for his own safety, rather than given misdemeanor citations.
His bond was set at $1,750. Police say Griffin was released from jail Saturday morning.
Texans general manager Brian Gaine says the team is "aware of the situation." He declined further comment.
It's unclear if Griffin has hired an attorney.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Another senseless killing;' Police investigating deadly shooting on N. 35th Street
-
Teen driver arrested after deadly crash on Jefferson Highway Friday
-
Local non-profit restores elderly woman's home for 'National Rebuilding Day'
-
As protesters picket deadly deputy-involved shooting, lawman spotted in uniform
-
LSU mum on Joe Alleva's new job, board members want answers