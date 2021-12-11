56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

test story

2 hours 6 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, December 11 2021 Dec 11, 2021 December 11, 2021 4:12 PM December 11, 2021 in Synapse Test

The University High Cubs took out E.D. White in the Division 2 Select state title game on Friday on Cajun Field in Lafayette.

Trending News

Andy Martin's team leaned on their defense and made the critical plays when they counted to secure the 14-7 victory.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days