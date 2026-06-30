Terrebonne Parish boater's body found in bayou, LDWF investigating

TERREBONNE - A boater was found dead on Saturday, hours after his family reported him missing, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Family reported Donald Webre, 73, missing around 11 a.m. after saying they had not heard from him since the day before, when he set out on Rice Bayou to check on a stationary butterfly net.

Agents and deputies located Webre's boat alongside a large barge in the bayou; he was not aboard.

After Webre's boat was discovered, law enforcement began searching the water and recovered Webre's body at 3:15 p.m.

It is currently unknown what the official cause of death is. Webre's body was handed over to the Terrebonne Parish Coroner's Office for further investigation. Agents say they are investigating how he ended up in the water. Webre was not wearing a life jacket when he was found.