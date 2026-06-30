Latest Weather Blog
Terrebonne Parish boater's body found in bayou, LDWF investigating
TERREBONNE - A boater was found dead on Saturday, hours after his family reported him missing, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Family reported Donald Webre, 73, missing around 11 a.m. after saying they had not heard from him since the day before, when he set out on Rice Bayou to check on a stationary butterfly net.
Agents and deputies located Webre's boat alongside a large barge in the bayou; he was not aboard.
After Webre's boat was discovered, law enforcement began searching the water and recovered Webre's body at 3:15 p.m.
Trending News
It is currently unknown what the official cause of death is. Webre's body was handed over to the Terrebonne Parish Coroner's Office for further investigation. Agents say they are investigating how he ended up in the water. Webre was not wearing a life jacket when he was found.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
1 person injured after late night shooting along Victoria Drive near Winbourne...
-
23-year-old shot, killed in car at Regency Club Apartments
-
Former LSU running back booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on...
-
WATCH: State Fire Marshal's Office investigating after a Springfield house fire
-
Warrant issued for former BRPD officer accused of groping gas station employee...