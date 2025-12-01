54°
Ten recruits graduate from BRPD's Basic Training Academy in 94th ceremony

Monday, December 01 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Ten recruits graduated from the Baton Rouge Police Department's Basic Training Academy on Monday. 

The graduation ceremony, held at 9 a.m. at Istrouma Baptist Church, was the 94th BTA ceremony held by the department. 

