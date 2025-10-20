Ten Louisianians honored at the Angel Award Gala in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — Ten Louisianians were honored at the Angel Award Gala in Baton Rouge on Monday Night.

The Gala, hosted by the Louisiana Blue Foundation, celebrated the honoree's efforts to improve the lives of children around the state.

Here are biographies supplied by the Louisiana Blue Foundation:

Bonita Armour, Dry Prong

The founder and president of B22 Sports Complex, which offers mentorship, employment and life skills to youth in central Louisiana through sports and community connection.

Divine Bailey-Nicholas, Opelousas

The founder and executive director of Community Birth Companion, which provides culturally aware, evidence-based maternal health support to families in rural Louisiana.

Barry Jackson, Baton Rouge

A longtime teacher and coach at Tara High School, where he guided over 1,500 students to graduation and provided stability in a high-needs school.

Rheneisha Robertson, New Orleans

The CEO of Covenant House New Orleans, which offers shelter, support and opportunity to youth experiencing homelessness, helping them reclaim safety and hope.

Dr. Dawn Stanfield, Monroe

The program director of Academy for Collaborative Education, North Louisiana’s only school for autistic children, which offers specialized education and family support.

DaWanna Tarver, Lake Charles

The founder of DeWanna’s Closet, which ensures students and teachers in Calcasieu Parish have access to school essentials like uniforms, shoes and hygiene items throughout the school year.

Kelli Todd, Shreveport

The executive director of Volunteers for Youth Justice, which helps keep children out of the justice system and provides the tools they need to stay safe, stable and in school.

Cherry and Sherry Wilmore, Houma

The co-founders of CHeriSH Times Two, which supports foster youth with education, mentorship and resources to support housing stability and systemic change.

Blue Angel Matthew Vicknair, Baton Rouge

An analyst in Louisiana Blue’s Value Based Operations division. Vicknair volunteers and serves on the board of Front Yard Bikes, where he mentors at-risk youth and helps them build confidence and community through bikes.