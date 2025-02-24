51°
Teenager killed in crash with 18-wheeler Sunday morning identified
BATON ROUGE - The coroner has identified the person killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler Sunday morning.
The victim was identified as 19-year-old William Gray. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Gray was killed when he crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler on I-10 and his car was dragged for nearly a mile.
Another driver had to flag down the 18-wheeler driver and notify them that Gray's car was stuck.
