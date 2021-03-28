67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teenager killed in ATV crash

3 hours 37 minutes 56 seconds ago Sunday, March 28 2021 Mar 28, 2021 March 28, 2021 10:01 AM March 28, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BELLE ROSE - On March 27, 2021, shortly before 8:00 p.m., Louisiana State Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Pleasant Lane in Assumption Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 15-year-old Christopher Davis Jr. of Belle Rose.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Yamaha ATV, operated by Davis, was traveling east on Pleasant Lane.  For reasons still under investigation, the driver of a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle also traveling east on Pleasant Lane struck the ATV from the rear.

Davis was then transported to a Baton Rouge area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The operator of the Kawasaki was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days