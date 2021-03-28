Teenager killed in ATV crash

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Yamaha ATV, operated by Davis, was traveling east on Pleasant Lane. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle also traveling east on Pleasant Lane struck the ATV from the rear.

Davis was then transported to a Baton Rouge area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The operator of the Kawasaki was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation.