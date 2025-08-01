Latest Weather Blog
Teenager arrested for multiple attempted murder charges after officers respond to shots fired
FRANKLIN - A teenager was arrested for attempted murder charges after deputies responded to a shots fired call on Monday.
The Franklin Police Department said 18-year-old Haven Williams was arrested Thursday after the call on Monday. Officers did not detail the shots fired incident, but said Williams was arrested for attempted first-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder.
He was also booked for theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons and disturbing the peace.
Williams was also arrested on a warrant from April for hit and run driving, reckless operation and another warrant for failing to appear for one charge of simple battery.
Trending News
He was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Third annual Southern Athletic Gala
-
High Noon recalls some Celsius energy drinks that mistakenly contain vodka
-
2une In Previews: Back 2 School Giveaway in Denham Springs
-
New law increasing penalties for drivers who linger in the left lane...
-
Netflix dating show 'Love is Blind' looking for Big Easy singles
Sports Video
-
Southern leaning on experience while building for 2025 season
-
WATCH: As fall camp continues on the Bluff, Southern head coach Terrence...
-
LSU football starts Fall camp with solid first practice
-
LSU football begins fall camp just one month ahead of season opener...
-
Tulane basketball player Gregg Glenn III, a former Michigan transfer, dies unexpectedly