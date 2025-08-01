87°
Teenager arrested for multiple attempted murder charges after officers respond to shots fired

1 hour 36 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, August 01 2025 Aug 1, 2025 August 01, 2025 9:27 AM August 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

FRANKLIN - A teenager was arrested for attempted murder charges after deputies responded to a shots fired call on Monday. 

The Franklin Police Department said 18-year-old Haven Williams was arrested Thursday after the call on Monday. Officers did not detail the shots fired incident, but said Williams was arrested for attempted first-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder. 

He was also booked for theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons and disturbing the peace. 

Williams was also arrested on a warrant from April for hit and run driving, reckless operation and another warrant for failing to appear for one charge of simple battery. 

He was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. 

