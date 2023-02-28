80°
Teenage bystander shot after fight broke out on N. Ardenwood Monday night
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investing a reported shooting that stemmed from an argument and left a teenage bystander injured.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. on North Ardenwood Drive. The shooting reportedly stemmed from a fight that broke out and someone started shooting.
Officers said the teen that was shot was not involved in the fight.
The 16-year-old was brought to a hospital in stable condition, but the severity of their injuries was not clear.
This is a developing story.
