Teenage bystander shot after fight broke out on N. Ardenwood Monday night

4 hours 11 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, February 28 2023 Feb 28, 2023 February 28, 2023 6:38 AM February 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investing a reported shooting that stemmed from an argument and left a teenage bystander injured. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. on North Ardenwood Drive. The shooting reportedly stemmed from a fight that broke out and someone started shooting. 

Officers said the teen that was shot was not involved in the fight. 

The 16-year-old was brought to a hospital in stable condition, but the severity of their injuries was not clear. 

This is a developing story. 

