Teen shoots store clerk during violent armed robbery in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - A 17-year-old has been arrested after allegedly shooting a store clerk during an armed robbery in Denham Springs Saturday night.

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a convenience store on Springfield Road in Denham Springs.

Upon investigating, police learned the clerk sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso during an armed robbery. She was transported to a hospital in critical, yet stable, condition.

Sheriff Jason Ard says the suspect entered the store demanding cash and a struggle ensued. After shooting the clerk, the suspect left the store but was quickly apprehended.

The 17-year-old was processed into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on charges of attempted first degree murder and armed robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation.