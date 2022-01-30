64°
Teen killed in overnight crash in Assumption Parish

Sunday, January 30 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Ponzio

NAPOLEONVILLE - An 18-year-old died after his vehicle went off-road and struck a culvert early Sunday morning.

Louisiana State Police said Gaige Talbot was driving north on LA 308 near LA 1010 around 3 a.m. when his vehicle ran off the highway. Talbot suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Police said Talbot was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.

The crash remains under investigation. 

