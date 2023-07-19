84°
Teen charged with third-degree rape

Tuesday, April 17 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

LAFOURCHE- Authorities have charged a 17-year-old for raping a person earlier this month.

Eric Ponthieux is charged with third-degree rape.

Through an investigation, detectives learned that Ponthieux had sexual relations with a person without their consent on April 12, according to a release. When questioned Ponthieux admitted to having sex with the victim against their will, according to a release. A rape kit test was conducted at a local hospital and the results are pending.

Ponthieux was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center with a bond of $20,000.

