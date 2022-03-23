Teen arrested in woman's carjacking death had previous charges dropped

NEW ORLEANS - One of four teenagers accused in a carjacking that left a 73-year-old woman dead was previously arrested for similar crimes but was never formally charged.

WWL-TV reported that 17-year-old John Honore is one of the suspects now charged with second-degree murder in the death of Linda Frickey.

Frickey was attacked in New Orleans' Mid-City area Monday afternoon. She was pulled out of her vehicle and dragged behind it after her arm got stuck. Police said she was dragged for a "significant distance" before her limb detached from her body.

A day later, family members turned in the four teenagers after NOPD released surveillance images of the culprits. Two of the suspects are 15 years old, and another is 16.

Honore, the oldest of the group, had a prior arrest for aggravated burglary stemming from another carjacking when he was 15 years old. Records showed his case was moved to adult court but later dismissed under District Attorney Jason Williams in 2021.

Williams' office told WWL-TV the victim in that case was a family member and requested the charges be dropped.

"They need to be in jail," NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said during a news conference Tuesday. "When you commit a crime like this, you need to be locked up."

Ferguson said during that same news conference that he will push the district attorney to charge all four juveniles as adults.