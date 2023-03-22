80°
Teen arrested in Tuesday stabbing
GONZALES - A teenager accused of stabbing his uncle three times in the neck has been arrested.
The Tuesday afternoon stabbing, which happened in the 1700 block of West Highway 30 left the 40-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.
The 16-year-old was arrested a short time later.
