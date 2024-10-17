Teams to compete in Jambalaya Jam, competition and fundraiser for Capital Area United Way

68°
Thursday, October 17 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Capital Area United Way, a local non-profit dedicated to community partnerships and advancement, is hosting its largest fundraiser of the year: the Jambalaya Jam. 

The Jam will see over 45 teams competing to win bragging rights saying they have the tastiest recipe in the capital area. 

The Jam starts at 5 p.m. in North Boulevard Town Square, but you can also order ahead and take some lunch to-go starting at 11 a.m.. 

In addition to some of the best jambalaya in the state, there will also be live music, a cornhole tournament, and an appetizer cook-off. 

For more information and to buy some food to-go, visit the Jam's website here

