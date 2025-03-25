79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Westbound lanes on Mississippi River Bridge re-open after crash

2 hours 25 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, March 25 2025 Mar 25, 2025 March 25, 2025 11:30 AM March 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 headed over the Mississippi River Bridge have re-opened after a crash Tuesday morning. 

Traffic cameras showed a vehicle that appeared to be partially crushed next to an 18-wheeler. 

Congestion is still approaching the I-10/I-12 split.

Trending News

No information about injuries has been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days