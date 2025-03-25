TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Westbound lanes on Mississippi River Bridge re-open after crash

BATON ROUGE - Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 headed over the Mississippi River Bridge have re-opened after a crash Tuesday morning.

Traffic cameras showed a vehicle that appeared to be partially crushed next to an 18-wheeler.

Congestion is still approaching the I-10/I-12 split.

No information about injuries has been released.