85°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Capital Region communities mark America's 250th with July 4th events across multiple...
-
Woman found guilty of being accessory in teen's 2022 death now wanted...
-
Southern Ag Center opens Demonstration Farm to public, encouraging education in sustainable...
-
Louisiana could do more to connect mothers, young children with food aid,...
-
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office asks for public's help identifying suspect in...