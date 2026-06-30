New bodycam footage shows pastor calling neighbor's son slur, threatening man days after arrest

CENTRAL — New body camera footage from EBRSO deputies showed Tony Spell calling his neighbor's son a slur and threatening a man two days after his arrest.

Mark Anthony "Tony" Spell, the pastor of Life Tabernacle Church along Hooper Road, was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree battery on June 23. At the time, Spell claimed his neighbor's son threatened to "rape [his wife]" and "all [his] grandchildren."

Two days later, EBRSO was called on a noise complaint by his neighbor, Scott Sherwin. Sherwin complained about Spell was mowing his lawn at 4 a.m., while also saying he believed a protection order was in place following the arrest.

"He's doing this to intimidate my victim son," Sherwin said. "Do you cut your grass at 4 in the morning?"

Sherwin also raised his middle finger in the direction of Spell, who was across the street.

In response, Spell used an anti-gay slur to describe Sherwin's son.

"He’s just sore because I beat the crap out of his f****t boy," Spell said. "And he’s next if he comes over here and harasses these boys," he said in reference to some teenagers alongside him.

When police initially asked Spell for his information, Spell said: "Everybody in the world knows my name." He also told the teens with him that Sherwin "needs to get back to sleep with his boyfriend."

Spell was issued six misdemeanor summonses by Central Police officers in 2020, when he held church services as COVID cases across the state rose.

Spell sued former Governor John Bel Edwards, East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux and Corcoran, adding the Sherwins to the lawsuit in 2023 when their home security system caught footage of Spell allegedly trying to hit a protester outside Life Tabernacle Church with a church bus. He was arrested for aggravated assault but was never formally charged in the case.