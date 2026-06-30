Report: Grand jury hearing criminal complaint against La. AG Murrill for alleged public intimidation

NEW ORLEANS — A grand jury has been hearing a criminal complaint against state Attorney General Liz Murrill for alleged public intimidation, according to multiple sources speaking to WWL-TV.

Sources told WWL the complaint centers around a recent dispute over the Orleans Parish Clerk of Court's office.

After the state legislature abolished the criminal clerk's office and merged it with the civil clerk, five of the seven city council members argued that created a new elected office.

They were joined by District Attorney Jason Williams and Mayor Helena Moreno in calling for a special election and naming an interim clerk.

Murrill responded by saying those elected officials risked losing their offices by violating the state's usurper laws.

WBRZ reached out to Murrill's office for comment and has not received a response at this time.