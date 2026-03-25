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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

5 hours 34 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, March 25 2026 Mar 25, 2026 March 25, 2026 4:33 AM March 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The Plaquemine ferry is shut down due to fog

5:40a: Accident. Right lane blocked in Port Allen on I 10 WB at LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153, stop and go traffic back to I-110/BR Airport/Exit 155B; CLEARED

6:45a: Accident in Kleinpeter on Airline Hwy at Buzbee Drive; CLEARED

7:08a: Accident. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB at College Dr/Exit 158, stop and go traffic back to Essen Ln/LA-3064/Exit 160; CLEARED

7:08a: Disabled vehicle. Shoulder blocked in Capitol on I-110 SB at Capitol Access Rd/LA 3045/Exit 1E, stop and go traffic back to LA 67/N 22nd St/ Memorial Stadium/Exit 2B; CLEARED

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7:08a: Accident. Left lane blocked in Southern University on I-110 SB at LA 67/N 22nd St/ Memorial Stadium/Exit 2B, stop and go traffic back to Wyandotte St/Weller Ave/Mohican St/Exit 3B; CLEARED

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