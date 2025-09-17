75°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: U.S. Highway 190 at Satsuma closed due to crash

By: Adam Burruss

SATSUMA - U.S. Highway 190 at Satsuma is closed after a crash led to a road blockage, officials said.

No other information on the crash was immediately available. Drivers should expect delays.

