83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two injured after crash at intersection of Perkins Road, Siegen Lane

4 hours 10 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, August 20 2025 Aug 20, 2025 August 20, 2025 3:12 PM August 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews and emergency officials are on scene of a crash at the intersection of Perkins Road and Siegen Lane, the St. George Fire Department said.

Trending News

Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Officials say multiple lanes are blocked at this time and ask people to proceed with caution.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days