TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two injured after crash at intersection of Perkins Road, Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Fire crews and emergency officials are on scene of a crash at the intersection of Perkins Road and Siegen Lane, the St. George Fire Department said.
Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Officials say multiple lanes are blocked at this time and ask people to proceed with caution.
