73°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5:30a: Accident on Mississippi River Bridge; I-10 WB; CLEARED
5:50a: Accident. Right lane blocked in East Baton Rouge Parish on Florida Blvd WB at N Sherwood Forest Dr; CLEARED
6:10a: Accident. Two left lanes blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB at I-110/BR Airport/Exit 155B, stop and go traffic back to LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153; CLEARED
7:30a: Closed due to fallen power/ light pole in Holden on La 42 EB/WB between Hickory Lane and Fayard Road
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested after police allegedly find 550 grams of weed, more than...
-
Pentagon says it's investigating Sen. Mark Kelly for video urging troops to...
-
Judge dismisses Comey, James indictments after finding that prosecutor was illegally appointed
-
Restrictions in place ahead of Bayou Classic in New Orleans
-
DA Hillar Moore says his department faces smallest budget since 2020 with...