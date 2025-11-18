68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

1 hour 29 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, November 18 2025 Nov 18, 2025 November 18, 2025 4:12 AM November 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

Ferry service suspended in Plaquemine due to fog

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days