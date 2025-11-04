TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

62°
Tuesday, November 04 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5:10a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Evangeline St at N Foster Dr; CLEARED
5:40a: Accident in Slaughter on Pride Port Hudson Rd. at Machost Road; CLEARED
6a: Disabled vehicle in Mid City on Government St at Bienville Street; CLEARED
6:20a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Harding Blvd WB at Veterans Memorial Blvd; CLEARED
6:45a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Tiger Bend Rd at Jefferson Hwy; CLEARED
7a: Closed due to accident in Livingston on La 42 EB/WB between Hwy 441 and Hutchinson Road; CLEARED
8a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in LSU on I 10 EB at Washington St/Exit 156A; CLEARED
8:10a: Accident in Jefferson on Airline Hwy at Antioch Road
8:15a: Accident in Fairwood on Millerville Rd at Millerville Greens Road
8:30a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Port Allen on I 10 EB at LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153, stop and go traffic back to LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151
8:40a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Acadian Thwy at I 10

