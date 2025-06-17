81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute

52 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, June 17 2025 Jun 17, 2025 June 17, 2025 7:39 AM June 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Daily commute updates can be found here-

Trending News

7:30 a.m.: Disabled vehicle. Center lane blocked on I 10 EB at Washington St

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days