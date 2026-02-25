72°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Traffic backed up on I-110 southbound after airboat falls off trailer
BATON ROUGE — Traffic is backed up on I-110 southbound near the Governor's Mansion after an airboat fell off a trailer while driving on the interstate.
Congestion is backed up to around Scenic Highway.
Traffic cameras show traffic slowed down, but the boat itself is not in view.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police looking for man who stole cigars from Denham Springs smoke shop
-
This weekend is the third annual 225 Festival in downtown Baton Rouge
-
Stretch of Bluebonnet Boulevard reopens near Mall of Louisiana after reports of...
-
BRPD investigating possible shooting of East Baton Rouge Parish school bus; driver...
-
Student detained at Istrouma High School after gun goes off in classroom;...