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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

4 hours 27 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2026 Apr 9, 2026 April 09, 2026 4:52 AM April 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5:40a: Accident in Port Allen on I 10 WB before LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153; CLEARED

6:00a: Accident. Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB before I-110/BR Airport/Exit 155B; CLEARED

6:30a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Main St EB/WB at I-110/N 9th St/N 10th St; CLEARED

7:45a: Accident in LSU on Nicholson Dr. NB/SB at S Stadium Dr/Skip Bertman Dr; CLEARED

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8:00a: Accident in Glen Oaks on Myrtlewood Drive EB/WB before Silverleaf Avenue

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